SoundBox Tickets on Sale on Monday

A previous SoundBox experience (photograph by Cory Weaver, courtesy of the San Francisco Symphony)
SoundBox, the experimental and late-night live music series presented by the San Francisco Symphony, is back. Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas will curate and conduct the first concert of its 2017–2018 season with a program entitled CONNECTIONS. SFS musicians will perform works representing a wide diversity of cultures and genres. The environment, set up in a backstage rehearsal space, is more like a cross between a club and an arena than a concert hall. Seating is provided by banquettes, ottomans, barstools, café tables, and high-top cocktail tables. A full bar serves specialty cocktails and gourmet bar bites for enjoyment during the performances; and the evening is structured in three “acts” with leisurely intermissions. Audience members interested in more information about what is being performed can access the SoundBox Web site from their phones while the performance is in progress.
CONNECTIONS will be given two performances, both starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9. Doors open at 8 p.m., but only those aged 21 or older will be admitted. General admission is $45. Tickets will be available on a first-come first-served basis through the SoundBox Web site beginning at 10 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) this Monday, November 20. There are also several ways in which those interested in supporting SoundBox with donations can receive priority treatment. A Web page has been created to explain these options.
No comments:
Post a Comment