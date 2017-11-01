Ian Scarfe’s Extended Plans for November

At the beginning of last month, this site provided an account of the San Francisco concerts planned by pianist Ian Scarfe through the end of this year. These included an Old First Concerts recital with the RossoRose Duo (November 10), the next performance by his Vinifera Trio (November 18), and his solo performance of selected movements from Olivier Messiaen’s Vingt regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus (December 8). This morning I learned that Scarfe has planned for two more performances in San Francisco this month:
- Sunday, November 12, 6:30 p.m., Marina: This will be Scarfe’s next event arranged through groupmuse. Scarfe will preview his December recital by providing an introduction to a few of the movements from Messiaen’s Christmas-themed suite. He will also bring two of his friends to this event. He will accompany violinist Rachel Patrick in a performance of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 78 sonata in G major. In addition Amy Zanrosso (of the RossoRose Duo) will join him at the piano for the four-hand version of Maurice Ravel’s “Rapsodie espagnole.” Admission will require a $10 minimum donation for the performers. Specifics are maintained on the groupmuse Web page through which reservations must be made. Those who attend will be invited to bring a bottle of wine or snacks to share with other guests.
- Friday, November 17, 9 p.m., DNA Lounge: Scarfe will be one of several Classical Revolution players to contribute to Burlesque and Beats: 1920s French Underground a five-hour production in the spirit of the Moulin Rouge shows given in Paris about 100 years ago. The evening will include music by Kurt Weill, Georges Bizet, Jean Françaix, Darius Milhaud, and Heinz Karl Gruber. There will also be “French House and Beyond” segments featuring DJ Masonic, DJ Justin Reed, and DJ Note Manic, as well as a variety of different approaches to dance and acrobatics. The DNA Lounge is located in SoMa at 375 Eleventh Street. General admission will be $30 at the door. However, tickets may be purchased in advance for $25 through a DNA Lounge event page. That page also includes group rates for parties of six and twelve. Only those aged eighteen or older will be admitted.
