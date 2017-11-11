Last-Minute Announcement for Baroque Lovers

The San Francisco Academy Orchestra is the resident ensemble for an educational institution organized around an Artist Diploma Program. The organization offers an intensive one-year fellowship consisting of two curriculum sessions. The focus is entirely on the practical skills necessary to prepare for auditions and a career in orchestral music. The ensemble provides the platform on which students turn the results of their studies into “hands-on” practice.
Tomorrow evening that ensemble will give a public concert entitled Baroque Masterpieces. (This will actually be the second concert for which proceeds will benefit victims of the North Bay fires.) Joy Fellows will be the soloist in a viola concerto by Georg Philipp Telemann. The remainder of the program will be devoted to the first four violin concertos in the collection of twelve published by Vivaldi as his Opus 8, Il cimento dell’armonia e dell’inventione (the contest between harmony and invention), best known collectively as The Four Seasons. Each of the concertos will feature a different soloist: Junghee Lee for “Spring,” Aaron Tam for “Summer,” Heidi Kim for “Autumn,” and Jinny Bartley for “Winter.” Andrei Gorbatenko will conduct the ensemble.
This concert will take place tomorrow, Sunday, November 12, beginning at 7 p.m. The venue will be the sanctuary of Calvary Presbyterian Church. The entrance is at 2015 Fillmore Street, on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. General admission will be $25 with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a shopping cart window on the home page of the ensemble’s Web site.
