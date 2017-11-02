Del Sol Quartet to Present Whole Sol Festival

This month the Del Sol Quartet (violinists Benjamin Kreith and Rick Shinozaki, violist Charlton Lee, and cellist Katheryn Bates) will be celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The celebration will consist of a series of three concerts of consecutive evenings, which is being called the Whole Sol Festival. The ensemble will be joined by special guests including Terry Riley, Gyan Riley, Gabriela Lena Frank, and Daniel Wohl, all performing their own compositions. Those works will include a world premiere performance of Frank’s music and another of Gyan Riley’s work. Other world premieres will be by Theresa Wong and Erberk Eryilmaz. The program for each evening will have its own title around which the program will be organized as follows:
Thursday, November 16, Dark Queen Mantra: Readers may recall that this is the title of the album that Del Sol released this past August. It is also the title of the three-movement composition by Terry Riley that begins the album. That piece is scored for guitar and string quartet, and the guitar part is played by Terry’s son Gyan. At this concert the players will present an expanded version of the work has it had been recorded. The album concludes with “The Wheel & Mythic Birds Waltz,” which will also be performed at this concert. The remaining work on the program will be Terry Riley’s “G Song.”
Friday, November 17, It’s Our Party: This program will include the world premieres of pieces by Eryilmaz, Wong, and Riley. Riley’s piece, “Vernal,” has been scored for string quartet and audience-participation ukulele choir. For those interested in participating, Del Sol has created a Google Forms signup page. Those who visit this page will see that criteria for participation will be very flexible. Experience with the ukulele may not be necessary, nor will it be necessary to have an instrument in the first place. The evening will also include electronic soundscapes and visuals created by Wohl.
Saturday, November 18, Kanto Kechua: The final program will focus on Frank’s music. “Kanto Kechua” is the title of the piece that will be given its world premiere. The program will also include her piano quintet, “Tres Homenajes – Compradazgo;” and Frank will join Del Sol to perform the piano part for this piece.
All three concerts will begin at 8 p.m. The venue will be the Atrium Theater, which is part of the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, located on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building. The street address is 401 Van Ness Avenue, and the building is on the southwest corner of McAllister. For those taking public transportation, this is an intersection for both north-south and east-west Muni lines. Ticket prices for a single concert range from $25 to $75, and Festival passes for all concerts and the Saturday evening post-concert party are available for $120 and $150. Separate Brown Paper Tickets event pages have been created for both Festival passes and the individual concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
