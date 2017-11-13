The Bleeding Edge: 11/13/2017

Almost all San Francisco events have already been accounted for by previous articles:
Center for New Music: concerts on November 14 and 18
November 16: the weekly LSG Creative Music Series
November 16–18: the Whole Sol Festival
November 18: the conclusion of Annea Lockwood’s visit to The Lab
November 19: the events at The Nunnery and the next SIMM Series
That leaves only one remaining gig. The good news is that it will not overlap with any of the above items.
This will be the next four-set evening hosted by the Peacock Lounge. Kevin Robinson, who has a 35-piece orchestra called the KREation Conference of the Birds, will do a quartet set with Tony Gennaro on percussion, Lee Hodel on bass, and Nina Theibert on cello. Brandon Yahiro-Taylor will take a solo set performing as Heartworm. He will be followed by a group jam by the Senders, whose members are Fabrício Carvalho (performing as Astronauta Pinguim), Gino Robair, Benjamin Tinker, Doug Lynner, and Tom Djll. The remaining set will be taken by the Headlights duo of Headboggle and Aurora Josephson.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Admission for all will be $5, but only those age 21 or older may attend. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15; and doors will open at 7:45 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment