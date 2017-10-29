LSG Creative Music Series: First Half of November, 2017

Like many (but not all) performing arts groups, the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series will be taking a Thanksgiving break. However, prior to that break, there will be three two-set evenings of adventurous improvisation in a variety of genres during the month of November. As usual, these events will begin on (or close to) 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is usually on a sliding scale between $6 and $15. Specifics for the concerts this month are as follows:
November 2: The first set will be taken by the Song & Dance Trio, led by Filipino-American guitarist and composer Karl Evangelista. Evangelista’s influences are decidedly eclectic, including jazz, the twentieth-century experimentalists, and the full breadth of pop songs. The other members of the trio will be Cory Wright on reeds and Jordan Glenn on drums. The second set will be a solo by Lithuanian sound performance artist Arma Agharta.
November 9: Plans for the opening set have not yet finalized; but the second set will be a visit from Los Angeles by Derek Gaines, a guitarist who works with live electronics as part of his improvisations.
November 16: The opening set will be taken by a trio called The Senders. Members are Gino Robair, Astronauta Pinguim, and Benjamin Tinker; and they will be performing with a special guest artist. The second set will be a trio improvisation by Gretchen Jude, Kevin Corcoran, and Matt Davignon.
