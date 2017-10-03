Marshall Trammell to Continue “Simultaneous Multi-Dimensionality”

Jacob Felix Heule, Danishta Rivero, and Marshall Trammell (from Facebook)
“Simultaneous Multi-Dimensionality” is the title of a composition form conceived by “performing-ethnomusicologist” Marshall Trammell, who is founder of Music Research Strategies. In Trammell’s words, “Simultaneous Multi-Dimensionality” explores “collective processes of inquiry and skill sharing that prioritizes the process of arriving at a shared analysis and agreed upon plan of action.” For his next realization of this form, Trammell will perform with the Voicehandler duo of percussionist Jacob Felix Heule and vocalist Danishta Rivero working with her own configuration of electronic gear. (Readers may recall that this duo participated in an improvisation session with Kyle Bruckmann and Kanoko Nishi a little over a week ago.) This concert will be the latest installment in the Indexical Moment/um series of performing-ethnomusicology events arranged by Trammell.
The performance will take place at the Prelinger Library, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until about 8:15 p.m. The Prelinger Library is located in Room 215 at 301 8th Street. Unfortunately, the library is not visible from the street. Those wishing to enter can dial 016 on the intercom by the door. (Instructions for access are also on the intercom itself.) Those will cell phones can call 415-252-8166. The library is wheelchair accessible, but space is limited. Donations will be accepted at the door and will be deeply appreciated.
