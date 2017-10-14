Left Edge Percussion will Visit C4NM

The final program to be presented at the Center for New Music (C4NM) this month will be Drumming at the Edge. The performers will be the members of Left Edge Percussion. This ensemble is led by Artistic Director Terry Longshore and currently has a residency at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University. The concert will be curated by Jim Santi Owen, who will join the group as a special guest.
The program to be performed is impressive for its historical and stylistic breadth. The past will be represented by both the third of John Cage’s “Construction” compositions and Steve Reich’s “Music for Pieces of Wood.” Much more recent will be “Green Yellow Green Red.” Scored for vibraphones and scratched records and accompanied by a video collage, this piece was composed by Nick Zammuto, who plays with the genre-defying band The Books. Longshore will perform Mark Applebaum’s “Aphasia,” which involves gestures and pre-recorded sounds. Longshore’s own composition will be “Kangaroopak Sardha,” to be played by a hand drum ensemble, which, on this occasion, will include Owen. Similarly, Eugene Novotney composed “Alone or Together” to be played by any number of drummers. Julia Wolfe’s “Dark Full Ride” will also be performed; and the program will conclude with Erik Griswold’s “Strings Attached” for six snare drummers attached to each other and a 10-foot pole in the center of stage by ropes, creating a kinetic sculpture akin to seeing sine-waves shooting from the performers’ sticks.
courtesy of the Center for New Music
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page.
