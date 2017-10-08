Elliott Sharp will Come to Composers in Performance

One week from tomorrow the Canessa Gallery will host the next concert in the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery. The event deserves a special heads-up, because the featured soloist will be Elliott Sharp. Sharp has been a major figure in the avant-garde and experimental music scene in New York City for over 30 years; and from my own (admittedly narrow) perspective, this has been the first time I have known him to visit San Francisco. (I know more about some of his projects in Europe.)
Sharp is a multi-instrumentalist in addition to being a composer. My most recent encounter with him came through the recording Err Guitar, which was released by Intakt Records this past May. It is based on recordings made in Sharp’s Studio zOaR in Manhattan, where he captured the free improvisations of three guitarists. Sharp was, of course, one of them; and the other two were Mary Halvorson and Marc Ribot. Sharp then edited all of the recorded material to create an uninterrupted 66-minute composition in which different improvisations would flow seamlessly into one another. No information has been provided regard the instruments Sharp will bring to San Francisco, so his work on Err Guitar should not be taken as preparatory listening for the occasion!
The concert will also have two sets featuring local talent. One will be a duo performance by Tania Chen, who plays piano, found objects, toys, other keyboards, and electronic gear, and Jon Leidecker performing on electronic gear as Wobbly. The remaining set will be taken by the Euphotic trio, whose members are Tom Djll (trumpet and electronics), Cheryl E. Leonard (primarily objects from natural settings but also a variety of instruments), and sound artist Bryan Day.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 16. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be between $5 and $15, payable at the door.
