Choices for October 17, 2017

Tuesday of next week will be the next date on which multiple concerts of interest will occur. The good news is that they will not coincide. One will take place around noon, while the other will be given in the evening. Here are the specifics for Tuesday, October 17:
12:30 p.m., Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral: Prior to the full recital they have prepared for the Chamber/Ensemble Series presented by Sunset Music | Arts, two of the members of the San Francisco Munich Trio, bassoonist Friedrich Edelmann and cellist Rebecca Rust, will present a one-hour program for the Noontime Concerts series (“San Francisco’s Musical Lunch Break”). The duo will play Jean-Baptiste Loeillet’s G minor suite for cello and bassoon. Rust will then play Edvard Grieg’s Opus 36 sonata in A minor with Laura Magnani at the piano. Old St. Mary’s is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
7:30 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): The duo of violinist Silvia Tarozzi and cellist Deborah Walker will give a performance of Sounding Limits, a series of microtonal compositions by Pascale Criton. For these pieces Criton has divided the semitone into four equally spaced micro-intervals, meaning that the sixteenth-tone is now the finest resolution. Sounding Limits is the result of a close collaboration between the composer and these two string players, and this recital will constitute its first performance in the United States.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page.
