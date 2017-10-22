Red Poppy Art House: November, 2017

Like the Center for New Music (C4NM), the Red Poppy Art House will have a busy November with the “density” of events lessening around Thanksgiving time. However, things will be a bit more active at the end of the month. In any event, while October was busy enough for the first half of the month to merit its own column, this article will take in all scheduled musical events for next month.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are usually available only at the door. In November not all of the shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.; so starting time will be indicated on an event-by-event basis. Those who have not previously been to the Poppy need to know that it is a small space. Even if tickets have been purchased in advance, it is almost always a good idea to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the events scheduled for the November:
Thursday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.: Beautiful Death is a program that will bring the local WaterSaw quartet together with Sisu Brassland. Both groups will be appearing at the Red Poppy for the first time. The title of the program refers to a series of selections that will explore the raw beauty and viscerally moving aspects in the transition from life to death. WaterSaw has two vocalists, Nicole Laby, who also plays both percussion and guitar, and Mia Pixley, who doubles on cello. They are joined by a rhythm section of Michael Tornatore on drums and Mark Fasset on both bass and guitar. Sisu Brassland is led by Aaron Priskorn, and the other members have not yet been announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
Friday, November 3, 7 p.m.: Four Poets and Their Music: Internationalist Poems & Music of Resistance will feature poetry readings by Bonafide Rojas, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Bonne Kwong, and Josiah Luis Alderete. They will collaborate with guitarists Peck the Town Crier, Oliver Mok, and Eli Carlton-Pearson. The poems will explore themes of imperialism, cultural identity, cultural resistance, love, and revolution. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
Saturday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.: This program will celebrate the release of a new ten-inch vinyl record of original cinematic acoustic music by Doralice, the duo of violinist Rima Ash and guitarist Yates Brown. The opening set will be taken by Wolf & Crow, the cinematic folk duo of vocalists Zachary Vieira and Mathieu Stemmelen, both of whom accompany with guitars. The record albums include custom paper-cut art by Bianca Levan, who will be sharing some of her work as part of the evening. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20. A limited number of tickets will be available in advance for $15 online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
Sunday, November 5, 7:30 p.m.: The passing of Daylight Savings Time will be celebrated with two sets of solo guitar music. In the first set Wonder will be making her Poppy debut with a selection of her original songs and stories. Her vocal work is self-accompanied on acoustic guitar, ukulele, and effects pedals. She will be followed by the 100 Years of Guitar project of William Smith, who will explore the last century of acoustic and electric guitar tradition. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.: This program will celebrate the recent release of the album Monduland by Brazilian percussionist Tulio Araujo. Araujo plays the pandeiro, a tambourine-style frame drum. (The name is used in Portugal and Galicia, as well as Brazil.) He will lead a combo that will include Luca Telles on seven-string guitar, Igor Neves on piano, and Felipe Vilas Boas on bass. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20. A limited number of tickets will be available in advance for $15 online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
Thursday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.: This will be an eclectic evening of Balkan, Turkish, and Spanish songs. Jenny Luna will be the vocalist accompanying herself on the cajón, a box drum that originated in Peru. She will be joined by clarinetist Calvin Lai and guitarist Gopal Slavonic. In addition, Bianca Rodriguez will perform flamenco dance. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
Friday, November 10, 7:30 p.m.: Prior to performing its double bill of one-act operas at C4NM on November 12, Opera on the Spot will present the same program two days earlier at the Poppy. The price will basically be the same as that charged at C4NM. General admission will be $20, and students will be admitted for $15. However, in this case tickets will be sold only at the door.
Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist and New Orleans native Michelle Jacques will return to the Poppy, having established herself as Oakland’s “Queen of New Orleans Music.” She has accumulated a repertoire of jazz, funk, soul, Creole, Cajun, gospel, Caribbean, African, Zydeco, rock, and Mardi Gras Indian chants, all of which she blends into her own musical gumbo. She will be performing with Rhonda Crane (vocals), Bryan Dyer (vocals and horn), Donna Viscuso (woodwinds), Eric Swinderman (guitar), Kevin Scott (bass), and Michaelle Goerlitz (drums). Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
Saturday, November 25, 7:30 p.m.: Two visitors will join forces to present a program of modern chamber jazz with Latin and pop influences. Jason Anick plays both violin and mandolin and is currently one of the youngest instructors at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He will be joined by pianist Jason Yeager, who is currently based in New York City. Their influences include both the Great American Songbook and the Beatles. This will be their first Red Poppy show together, and they will probably play songs from their recently released album United. Members of their rhythm section have not yet been announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
Sunday, November 26, 2 p.m.: This will be the October installment of the free Monthly Community Rumba, which has been previously described. While this is a free event, donations are warmly accepted. All donated money goes to the performing musicians, and a recommended amount is between $5 and $10.
Thursday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.: The month will conclude with a visit from pianist and composer Dahveed Behroozi. Behroozi is equally at home with jazz, classical, and new music. He has planned an evening of Great American Songbook explorations and improvisations. This will be his Red Poppy debut as a leader, but the members of the rest of his group have not yet been announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
