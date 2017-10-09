The Bleeding Edge: 10/9/2017

Given how busy the coming weekend will be, it should be no surprise that there will be a generous number of options of adventurous programming. Many of these have already been given advance coverage, but there remain quite a few events yet to be announced on this site. Nevertheless, let us begin with a hyperlinked list of those items already discussed, which will not be in the usual strictly chronological order:
Sunset Music | Arts: The Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet on October 10 and the Shtrykov-Tanaka Clarinet-Piano Duo on October 14
October 12: Three distinctively different sets of improvisations in the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series
The very busy weekend: Guitarist Fred Frith at the Red Poppy, three concerts at the Center for New Music (C4NM), one on each night (Siroko Duo, Amy Foote, and the duo of Aki Tsuyuko and Ippei Matsui), and Night Rounds at The Lab
October 16: Elliott Sharp at the Canessa Gallery
Specifics for the remaining events are as follows:
Thursday, October 12, 8 p.m., C4NM: Cellist Katinka Kleijn is currently a member of both the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and the International Contemporary Ensemble, which is based in New York. She performs just about every imaginable genre, including Daniel Dehaan’s “Intelligence in the Human-Machine,” in which she plays a duet with her own brainwaves. She will visit C4NM to give a duo performance with Samuel Adams on electronic gear. Adams is from the Bay Area, but he is currently the Mead Composer in Residence with CSO. This has given an opportunity to collaborate with Kleijn. Program specifics have not yet been announced.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission for this concert will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page.
Friday, October 13, 7 p.m., The David Ireland House: The 500 Capp Street Foundation will present “Bellingham for David Ireland.” This is the latest piece for improvising musicians created by Phillip Greenlief that uses a map as a score for improvising musicians. In this case the score is a collage of maps of Ireland’s home town, Bellingham, Washington. Greenlief then adds keywords, which reflect upon different attributes of Ireland’s life history, his home, and his artistic creations.
The performance will last one hour. Greenlief will be one of the performers, playing saxophone. The other seven will be Gabby Fluke-Mogul (violin), Zachary James Watkins (electronics), Aurora Josephson (voice), Carl Ludwig Hubsch (tuba), Kelley Kipperman (bass), Karen Stackpole (gongs), and Wobbly (electronics). The performance itself will take place in the rooms and hallways of Ireland’s house. Members of the audience will then experience the performance in conjunction with exploring the house itself.
Ireland’s house is located at 500 Capp Street, which is on the southwest corner of 20th Street. Capp Street is between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue. It is easily accessible by the bus routes on Mission Street, as well as the two BART stations in the Mission. Admission will be $30, payable at the door.
Friday, October 13, 7 p.m., de Young Museum: Local artist Nate Boyce will present the United States premiere of his latest multimedia performance work, Kaoss Etudes. Individual études explore the perceptual effects of different interactions between image and sound production. The images involve both hand-drawn animation and computer-generated images. In a parallel way sound production will involve both live performance and electronic processing. Boyce cites his historical precedents as György Ligeti and Olivier Messiaen, but he is also susceptible to both Baroque and jazz influences.
The de Young Museum is located at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive. The performance will take place in Koret Auditorium. General admission will be $10 with an $8 rate for Museum members. The Museum Web site has its own event page for advance purchase of tickets online and membership enrollment.
Saturday, October 14, noon, Noisebridge: This will be the monthly GODWAFFLE NOISE PANCAKES event run by the Noisebridge hackerspace. As usual, gourmet vegan pancakes are served in a context of experimental acts, electronic sounds, and noise. The event runs for two hours, over the course of which there will be performances by Forest Management, Tourian, Felisha Lelidisma, Mama Buries, the McCoven/Josephson/Heule trio, and Sea Moss.
Noisebridge is located at 2169 Mission Street, two blocks south of the BART station at 16th Street. There is no charge for this event, but Noisebridge operates entirely through monetary donations. Operating expenses are over $5000 per month. The Noisebridge home page has information about both membership and ways to donate.
Finally, Bird & Beckett Books and Records will be hosting two jazz sessions over the weekend. These tend to be two-set programs that take place either in the late afternoon or the evening. There is usually no imposed charge for admission, but donations will be collected. For those not familiar with Bird & Beckett, the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. The collections of books and records are pretty impressive, so be prepared for the urge to buy something there! Specifics are as follows:
- Saturday, October 14, 7:30 p.m.: The Jazz Philanthropists Union will present the quartet of Darren Johnston on trumpet, Marcus Stephens on tenor saxophone, Wil Blades on organ, and Scott Amendola on drums.
- Sunday, October 15, 4:30 p.m.: This will be an event celebrating the release of the CD this is where i came in by saxophonist Lewis Jordan. He will lead the group Music at Large, whose members are David Boyce on saxophones, Ian Carey on trumpet, Karl Evangelista on electric guitar, Ollen Erich Hunt on both acoustic and electric bass, and Jimmy Biala on percussion. Jordan will also recite poetry he prepared for the CD.
