More Music for All Souls’ Day

Having already written about the selections of music to be performed at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King by resident choir Schola Adventus on both All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, I wanted to inform readers of the singing of a twentieth-century setting of the Requiem text at another church. The music will be Maurice Duruflé’s Opus 9, which was completed and published in 1948. The work was written for four-part choir with brief solos for mezzo and baritone.
This piece will be performed as part of a Feast of All Souls’ Choral Requiem Eucharist at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin. Several different versions have been published to accommodate different resources for instrumental accompaniment. At this service Jonathan Dimmock will provide the accompaniment in the version for organ alone. Here is a sample from that edition, which shows that Duruflé, himself an organist, provided specific stop selections:
A page from the score that will be used at the performance being discussed (from Wikipedia, fair use)
The choral resources will involve the St. Mary’s Parish Choir performing with the Lacuna Arts Choral. The conductor will be Eric Choate, the church’s Director of Music. The service will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. The church is located at 2325 Union Street, between Steiner Street and Pierce Street.
