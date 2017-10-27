Two Jazz Events at CMC in November

The Community Music Center (CMC) has become a regular venue for Jazz in the Neighborhood events. However, next month’s installment will be preceded by another series of events held regularly in conjunction with San Francisco Performances (SFP). That will involve a current SFP Artist-in-Residence who is also a jazz player.
The series is Concerts with Conversation. SFP contributes by bringing world-class artists to the CMC concert hall. Every visitor offers a free community concert, after which the performer is open for conversation with the audience. The Artist-in-Residence who will launch the series this season is jazz trumpeter Sean Jones, who is also one of the current members of the SFJAZZ Collective. Jones is no stranger to conversation. His first performance following his Artist-in-Residence appointment was a one-hour gig in the SFP Salon Series, which always concludes with a Q&A session with the audience.
Jones’ Concert with Conversation event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 10. CMC is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. To repeat, there will be no charge for admission.
The following Friday will be the next Jazz in the Neighborhood event to be hosted by CMC. The featured artist will be vocalist Clairdee. Her instrumental rhythm will be provided by the Ken French Trio, led by French at the piano. The other trio members will be Gary Brown on bass and Jim Zimmerman on drums. Clairdee will also host a special guest artist, Daria Johnson, who is both vocalist and percussionist.
This performance will also be held in the CMC Concert Hall, beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 17. Tickets will be sold at the door at prices of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. However, there will be a $2 discount on full-price tickets purchased in advance. CMC has created an event page for advance purchase, which will be operable until 3 a.m. on the day of the concert.
