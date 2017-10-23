The Bleeding Edge: 10/23/2017

This is shaping up to be a relatively quiet week. Aside from two gigs that have already been announced, the major activity in San Francisco will be a series of four concerts under the selective title Psycho Jazz in the Bay. The two previously announced events are as follows in chronological order:
October 24: the visit of Left Edge Percussion to the Center for New Music
October 26: the final Luggage Store Creative Music Series event in October
The four Psycho Jazz in the Bay concerts will take place at three different venues. The last will be an early show beginning at 5:15 p.m., and all others will start at 8 p.m. Each gig will feature a performance by Wolf Eyes, which has arranged the entire series. Admission will be $15 at the door for all performances. Here are the day-by-day specifics, including performers, venue, and, where appropriate, a hyperlink for advance purchase:
October 25, Peacock Lounge: The Peacock Lounge continues to host groups that are definitely out there on the bleeding edge, in name as well as in practice. The four sets for the opening concert will be taken by Wolf Eyes, SBSM, Neha Spellfish, and Beast Nest. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Tickets purchased in advance are available through a Brown Paper Tickets event page and are only $12. The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street.
October 26, Peacock Lounge: The Peacock Lounge will also host the second concert in the series. Wolf Eyes will return; and the other three sets will be taken by Bran(…)Pos, Gaiamamoo, and False None. Doors will again open at 7:45 p.m. for a prompt beginning. Discounted tickets are again available from the same Brown Paper Tickets event page. (There is a pull-down menu for selecting the date.)
October 27, Seismic Retrofitters: This will be a longer evening with greater variety. The first hour will be devoted to Guerilla Comedy, featuring performances by A Wolf Home Companion, Annick Adelle, Richard Savate, and Florentina Tanase. The music will then start at 9 p.m. and last for about three hours. In addition to Wolf Eyes, the performing groups will be Las Sucias, the William Winant Quartet (featuring Josh Allen, Joshua Marshall, and Aaron Levin), and Oracle Plus. Discounted tickets for this concert will be available from a separate Brown Paper Tickets event page. Seismic Retrofitters is located near Alamo Square at 650 Divisadero Street at the southeast corner of Grove Street.
October 29, Elbo Room: This is the concluding early show, which will be a program of music and magic. Wolf Eyes will be joined by Cruor Incendia, Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase, and Matt & Paul Magic. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a prompt beginning at 5:15 p.m. Tickets will be sold only at the door on a first-come-first-served basis. The Elbo Room is located in the Mission at 647 Valencia Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment