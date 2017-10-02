The Bleeding Edge: 10/2/2017

October is beginning with another week in which all but one of the adventurous events have already been given an account. There are four of them. They are, in hyperlinked chronological order, as follows:
October 2: The October installment of the Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room
October 5: Energetic Avant-Jazz at the Red Poppy Art House
October 5: The next Puppy Surprise collective improvisation in the LSG Creative Music Series
October 6: A Woman’s Point of View – An Evening of Art Song with Winnie Nieh and Paul Dab at the Center for New Music
All that remains is the next offering to be hosted by The Lab. This will be a new show by Steven Warwick (in the photograph above), an artist, musician, and writer currently based in Berlin. The performance will be based on Nadir, Warwick’s new audio-visual mixtape, recently released on the PAN label. At The Lab Warwick will rework the tracks from this recording in real time, presenting them with visuals prepared for real-time performance. As was the case with his previous Heatsick project, the results are intended to evoke a club setting.
The performance will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station.
General admission will be $15, and members of The Lab will be admitted for free. As usual, there will be separate registration Web pages for members and guests. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m., half an hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Events at The Lab tend to attract a large turnout, so early arrival is almost always highly recommended.
