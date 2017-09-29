The Monday Make-Out: October, 2017

As was the case a month ago, it seems a bit unfair to provide information about the Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room less that 24 hours before the show starts. This coming Monday will be the first Monday in October, and this monthly series will take place as scheduled. The October program will follow the usual three-set format, this time beginning with a solo set that will be followed by two different trios.
That opening set will be taken by David Boyce, whose saxophone improvisations are augmented by real-time electronics. He will be followed by the Alex Jenkins Trio, which will be visiting from Sacramento. Luis Albert Clifford Childers plays a variety of brass instruments with rhythm provided by Jenkins on drums and Max Judelson on bass. The final set will be taken by the Amendola Trio led by drummer Scott Amendola. He will be joined by Jason Hoopes on electric bass and Karl Evangelista (who played on Labor Day as a member of the EGW Trio) on electric guitar.
Doors will at 8 p.m. this coming Monday, October 2, and the music starts half an hour later. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
