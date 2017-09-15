San Francisco Conservatory of Music: October 2017

Having made it to the mid-point of this month, it is time to start thinking about what will be happening at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) next month. The diversity of offerings in October will be particularly broad; so it is likely to be a something-for-everyone month. The SFCM building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. Readers are encouraged to consult the Performance Calendar Web page at the SFCM Web site for the most up-to-date information about any of these offerings. Here is a chronological listing of events likely to be of interest:
Sunday, October 1, 4 p.m., Osher Salon: The first Faculty Artist Series program of the month will be given by Matt Levine from Technology and Applied Composition. He will present Elements, a “healing musical tapestry,” which he created with Loriel Starr. This will be a real-time multimedia offering with interactive visuals created by Taurin Barrera. The musical soundscape will involve live performance by both Levine and Starr, as well as Joss Jaffe and Alex Kelly. This concert will be free, and no reservations will be required.
Wednesday, October 4, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Composer Jake Heggie will return to give another Master Class. Details have not yet been announced. On his last visit he worked with vocal students. This time he may work with both vocalists and composers. This event will be free, and no reservations will be required.
Wednesday, October 18, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: As part of the activities in the new Roots, Jazz, and American Music program, jazz pianist Randy Weston will visit to give a class in collaboration with both the SFCM faculty and the SFJAZZ Discover Jazz Series. Further details have not yet been announced. This event will be free, but reservations will be required. A Google Forms Web page has been created to process reservations.
Friday, October 20, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: The first concert presented by the Historical Performance Department will feature solos by vocal students. The title of the program will be Storytelling through Solo Song, and the repertoire will range from the fourteenth century through traditional ballads and folk songs from both England and the Appalachian region of the United States. This concert will be free, and no reservations will be required.
Saturday, October 21, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 22, 2 p.m., Concert Hall: Following the first concert of the season by the Conservatory Orchestra during Centennial Celebration Weekend, the ensemble will perform under the baton of guest conductor Christian Reif, currently Resident Conductor with the San Francisco Symphony. This program will present the world premiere of the work that won the last Highsmith Award, “Vagaries” by Peter Engelbert. In addition, pianist Puripat Paesaroch will be soloist in a performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 102 (second) piano concerto in F major, one of those late works in which the composer felt free to exercise his capacity for wit. The program will conclude with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.” General admission for this concert will be $20 with a $15 rate for students, seniors, and SFCM members. Tickets for both dates may be purchased through the same Click4Tix Web page.
Thursday, October 26, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: This will be a Special Concert given by guitar master Sergio Assad. The final program has not yet been announced. This event will be free, but reservations will be required. A Google Forms Web page has been created to process reservations.
Sunday, October 29, 2 p.m., Concert Hall: Pianist Yoshikazu Nagai will give his Faculty Artist Series recital. The final program has not yet been announced. This concert will be free, and no reservations will be required.
Sunday, October 29, and Sunday, November 5, 4 pm., Recital Hall: Corey Jamason’s interest in the historical includes more than the distant past. He has planned a program for Historical Performance Department students that will consist entirely of songs about San Francisco, covering the days of the Gold Rush to the building of the Golden Gate Bridge. These songs come from both vaudeville and early Broadway musicals. This event will be free, and no reservations will be required.
Monday, October 30, 6:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Pianist Jerome Lowenthal will give a Master Class. This event will be free, but reservations will be required. A Google Forms Web page has been created to process reservations.
Monday, October 30, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: Simon Rowe will be give the first Faculty Artist Series recital for the new Roots, Jazz, and American Music program. This event will be free. No reservations will be required.
