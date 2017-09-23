An Extra Sunset Chamber/Ensemble Concert Tonight

Sadly, this is a last-minute announcement; but it is definitely one considering. Prior to the final concert in the Sunset Music | Arts Chamber Ensemble Series for this year, a concert has been added to the schedule. This will be an evening of baroque chamber music arranged by harpsichordist Derek Tam and his colleagues, Natalie Carducci and Cynthia Black on violin and Gretchen Claassen and Bruno Hurtado Gosalvez on gamba. (Readers may recall that Tam, Claassen, and Carducci all played in the instrumental ensemble for the Ars Minerva production of La Circe at the beginning of this month.)
Poster for tonight's concert showing Carducci, Claassen, Gosalvez, and Tam (from the Eventbrite Web page)
The program has been conceived as sort of a “world tour” of baroque practices. Four composers will be presented, each from a different country. The first composer will be the Austrian Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber with a performance of the third part of his 1680 collection of instrumental music Mensa sonora. He will be followed by the three-movement “Autumne” section of the suite The Seasons composed by Christopher Simpson. Simpson lived in England during the time of the Civil War and fought on the Royalist side, meaning that he tended to be “on the move” after the War ended. The program will then return to mainland Europe with a performance of a “Sonata a 4” by the German Johann Gottlieb Graun. The journey will then end in France with a four-part sonata in five moments to which François Couperin gave the title “La Sultane.”
This performance will take place tonight, September 23. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
