The Bleeding Edge: 9/25/2017

Following up on “the new normal,” I shall begin with a hyperlinked chronologically-ordered list of those events that have already been discussed in earlier articles:
September 25: The final concert for this month at the Center for New Music, a two-set evening curated by Kurt Rohde
September 28: The final concert for this month in the LSG Creative Music Series
September 30: Film Scores Without Films at the Red Poppy Art House
September 30: The evening of new directions in computer music presented by NextNow
October 1: The evening of audiovisual improvisations at Artists’ Television Access
Once again, these outnumber the additional alternatives for the week. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, September 27, 8 p.m., The Bindery: It looks as if Experimental Music Night will be a monthly offering at this venue. Once again, the poster design follows the lead from the Monthly Experimental Music Showcase that used to take place at Second Act, complete with names of the performing groups that can be as provocative as the music:
For those interested in the names of at least some of the performers, Elf Ass is a combination of the Ettrick duo of saxophonist Jay Korber and drummer Jaco Felix Heule with Tralphaz, which is the name David Lim takes when he is working strictly with electronics. M-KAT, on the other hand, provides the initials of the first names of the performers: Mark Pino on percussion with electronics, Kersti Abrams on a variety of winds of different nationalities, Andrew Joron on theremin, and Thomas Harrison on bass.
The Bindery is located in Haight-Ashbury at 1727 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. Admission will be $5 and will be restricted to those age 21 or older.
Friday, September 29, 9 p.m., Gray Area: This will be a four-set evening of different approaches to live electronic music. The featured offerings will be the Siete Catorce project of Marco Polo Gutierrez and a solo performance by DJ LAG. The opening sets will be taken by Kush Arora’s Only Now project and Tr4vi3za.
The Gray Area Art And Technology Theater is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. General admission will be $12. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page.
Sunday, October 1, 4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: The next offering in the Old First Concerts (O1C) series will be a recital by Chilean-born pianist Pola Baytelman. She has prepared a program that will explore a variety of different Hispanic influences. Spain itself will be represented by Isaac Albéniz with selections from his Iberia collection. The other European composer will be Darius Milhaud, who served as secretary to Paul Claudel when the latter was the French ambassador to Brazil. Saudades do Brasil is a collection in which Milhaud reflects on how Brazilian music influenced him, and Baytelman will also play selections from it. Brazil will also be represented by its own composer, Heitor Villa-Lobos with arrangements of movements from the fourth of his Bachianas brasileiras suites, as well as his “Ciclo brasileiro.” Finally, Baytelman will play the three Argentinian dances that Alberto Ginastera collected for his Opus 2, as well as his “Milonga.” The program will also feature one composer from the United States, Paul Schoenfield, with his Six Impressions on Hassidic Melodies.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
Sunday, October 1, Musicians Union Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The next concert to be offered by Outsound Presents in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series will consist of two sets of inventive compositions work. The first set will present The Lost Shapes, a quintet all of whose members contribute compositions. Those members are Safa Shokrai (bass), Mark Clifford (vibraphone), Darren Johnston (trumpet), Jason Levis (drums), and Kasey Knudsen (alto saxophone). They will be followed by the nOOi duo of Bill Noertker (perhaps spelled “nOertker” for this occasion) on bass and Mark Oi on guitar. Again, both performers are composers. The Musicians Union Hall, which is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $15.
