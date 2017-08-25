Center for New Music: Remainder of September 2017

Plans now seem to have been finalized for the remainder of next month’s launch of a new season at the Center for New Music (C4NM). The one event that was given advance notice was the Banned Books Solidarity Concert, which will be presented by Phonochrome on the afternoon of September 24. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Not all of the events listed below will have the same price of admission, so that information will be provided with the description of each particular show. However, all tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page. Hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages will be attached to each of the dates in the following summary:
Sunday, September 17, 7 p.m.: Not to be confused with the verses of Ira Gershwin, Portato Portato is a chamber trio that divides its base between Oakland and Santa Cruz. The members are Jacob Lane on keyboards, Michelle Lee on flutes, and Jon Meyers on percussion. They play original works as well as selected compositions from this and the preceding century. When they work on new pieces, they are committed to an attentive relationship between the composer and the performers. Two of the works on the program will be by members of the trio, “Diaphane I” by Lane and “Daniel in Chicago” by Myers. They will also play Louis Andriessen’s “Melodie” and one of Morton Feldman’s major compositions, “Why Patterns?” General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Wednesday, September 20, 8 p.m.: Following up on their free performance of Terry Riley’s “In C” as part of the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, Brooklyn Raga Massive will come to C4NM for a concert that will be curated by Jim Santi Owen. This will actually be a subgroup of Brooklyn Raga Massive that calls itself the Raga Jazz Messengers, which plays a repertoire that combines the American Jazz Songbook with Indian Classical Music. (Whether or not Art Blakey has a place in that Songbook remains to be seen.) Personnel for this performance will be Sameer Gupta on drums, Pawan Benjamin on saxophone, Arun Ramamurthy on violin, Jay Gandhi on bansuri, and Michael Gam on bass. They will be joined by local guest artists making special appearances for the occasion. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for C4NM members.
Saturday, September 23, 8 p.m.: Eric Glick Rieman will lead a combo he calls the Knitting Ensemble for an evening of his own compositions. He will be playing a prepared and modified Rhodes electric piano. The remainder of the group will consist of Jakob Pek on guitar, Brett Carson on piano, and two percussionists, Nava Dunkelman and Suki O’Kane. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members.
Monday, September 25, 7 p.m.: Kurt Rohde will curate a two-set evening of local and visiting talent. The opening set will be taken by the local group, a newly-formed quartet, which probably will be named Black Gagaku. The group seems to have been formed by Kyle Bruckmann, who will be playing oboe, cor anglais, and electronics and will be joined by Jacob Felix Heule on percussion, Kanoko Nishi on koto, and vocalist Danishta Rivero. They will be followed by the Boston-based ensemble Ehnahre, which will be playing selections from its newest album, The Marrow. The performers will be Ryan Mcguire (vocals and bass), Richard Chowenhill (guitars), and Joshua Carro (percussion and electronics). General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members.
