LSG Creative Music Series: Remainder of August 2017

Outsound Presents has begun to use the Facebook Events site to provide advance information about the concerts in its LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series (formerly known as the Luggage Store Creative Music Series). This is the weekly offering that, for the most part, consists of free improvisation sessions with a varying number of sets depending on who the performers happen to be. All events begin on (or close to 8 p.m.) and take place on Thursday evenings. LSG is located at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street and admission is usually on a sliding scale between $6 and $15. Specifics for the remaining concerts this month are as follows:
August 17: The opening set will present the return of TD Skatchet, the duo of Tom Nunn and David Michalak (hence the initials) playing skatchboxes, Nunn’s invented instruments. This will be a quartet improvisation for which they will be joined by Polly Moller on bass flute and Doug Carroll on cello. The second set will begin at 8:30 p.m. with a visit from Seattle by the Ignition Duo of Chris Icasiano on drums and Neil Welch on tenor saxophone with electronics. Their approach to improvisation crosses just about any boundary that defines a particular genre; so, in spite of Mickey Mouse Club rules, Anything Can Happen Day will fall on a Thursday. The final set will begin at 9:15 p.m. and will be taken by the duo of local guitarists Ramon Fermin and David Gonzales. This group will probably be familiar to those who follow regularly activities at the Center for New Music. At the end of last year, they released their debut album, Ablaze Amidst the Horns, on which they play works written for them by Luke Thomas Taylor, Ryan Brown, Danny Clay, Nick Norton, Nick Bacchetto, Dan VanHassel, Marc Evans, and Nick Vasallo.
August 24: This will be another three-set evening, opening with the local Fistortion trio of Brian Pedersen on saxophone, Jay Korber on drums, and Greg Gorlen on electronics. The second set, beginning at 8:40 p.m., will again be devoted to a visiting group, the Philadelphia-based free jazz New Olduvai Trio. The rhythm section consists of Tom Rollison on guitar and Moguawane Mahloele on percussion. They back up Elliott Levin, who alternates between playing his reed instruments and declaiming texts. The final set will begin at 9:20 p.m. and also present visitors. This set will be taken by Blood Oath, a noise-metal duo based in Los Angeles. The performers are Ulrich Krieger on saxophone and Joshua Michael Carro on percussion.
August 31: Full details have not yet been announced. However, this will again be a three-set evening. Rick Walker will open at 8:15 p.m., followed by Collin McKelvey at 8:45. The final set, which will begin at 9:30 p.m., will be taken by Spooktina, visiting from North Carolina.
No comments:
Post a Comment