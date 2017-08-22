Saxophones Will Rule at Next SIMM Series Concert

According to my records (and those on Facebook), the next concert to be offered by Outsound Presents in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series will serve up a veritable feast of saxophone performances. Both of the sets to be performed will feature a saxophonist drawing upon multiple instruments of different sizes. The first set will feature Jon Raskin, who is probably best known as one of the founding members of the Rova Saxophone Quartet and is still going strong in his membership. On this occasion, however, he will give a duo performance with Moe! Staiano on percussion.
The second set will be taken by the Lords of Outland. This group was created in 1994 by saxophonist Rent Romus, who is also Executive Director of Outsound Presents. The Lords of Outland has developed original music ranging from unhinged free improvisation to thematic compositional suites inspired by abstract and socio-political poetry, science fiction, horror, and fantasy, that last genre being richly informed by Finnish folklore. At this SIMM Series concert Romus will be playing alto, soprano, and C-melody saxophones. He will be joined by Ray Schaeffer on electric basses and Philip Everett, who will play electronic autoharp and a diversity of percussion instruments.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. It will take place in the Musicians Union Hall, which is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
