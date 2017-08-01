Merola Announces Major Changes in Grand Finale Program

Yesterday afternoon the Merola Opera Program announced some major changes in the Grand Finale program that will conclude the current 60th anniversary season. Normally, this would be a matter of updating the article written in the middle of last month and then getting out the word (through Facebook) that changes had been made. However, the modifications include deletions, additions, and alterations to existing selections. As as result, since the order of the selections has not yet been fixed by Apprentice Stage Director Victoria Crutchfield, this article will simply run through each of these categories of changes.
The following two offerings have been dropped from the program:
Wozzeck (Berg)
“Soldaten, Soldaten sind schöne Burschen…Komm, mein Bub!”
Les pêcheurs de perles (Bizet)
“Qu’ai-je vu?...Je frémis, je chancelle”
The additions to the program are as follows:
Un ballo in maschera (Verdi)
“Il primo Giudice…Volta la terrea fronte”
Oscar – Natalie Image
Riccardo – Xingwa Hao
Il primo Giudice – Addison Marlor
Falstaff (Verdi)
“È sogno…o realtà?”
Ford – Thomas Glass
Tannhäuser (Wagner)
“Dich, teure Halle”
Elisabeth – Felicia Moore
Pagliacci (Leoncavallo)
“Nedda! Silvio! A quest’ora…Decidi il mio destin”
Nedda – Alexandra Razskazoff
Silvio – Dimitri Katotakis
Rita (Donizetti)
“Allegro io son!”
Beppe – Andres Acosta
La bohème (Leoncavallo)
“È destin! Marcello mio, non stare ad aspettarmi”
Musette – Alice Chung
In addition, the context for the Handel aria will be established by the recitative duo that precedes it:
Rodelinda (Handel)
“Massime così indegne…Tirannia gli diede il regno”
Garibaldo – Christian Pursell
Unulfo – Edith Grossman
This leaves the selections that have not been changed:
Così fan tutte (Mozart)
“Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo”
Guglielmo – Daniel Noyola
La fille du régiment (Donizetti)
“Quoi! Vous m’aimez?...De cet aveu si tendre”
Marie – Kendra Berentsen
Tonio – Anthony Ciaramitaro
The Turn of the Screw (Britten)
“How beautiful it is”
Governess – Kelsea Webb
Mefistofele (Boito)
“Son lo spirito che nega sempre tutto”
Mefistofele – Andrew Hiers
Mignon (Thomas)
“Je suis heureuse…Ah! que ton âme enfin”
Mignon – Edith Grossman
Wilhelm – Addison Marlor
Philine – Jana McIntyre
Das Land des Lächelns (Lehár)
“Dein ist mein ganzes Herz”
Prince Sou-Chong – Xingwa Hao
Le comte Ory (Rossini)
“Dans ce lieu solitaire”
Raimbaud – Cody Quattlebaum
Chorus – tutti Merola men
Cendrillon (Massenet)
“Enfin, je suis ici”
Cendrillon – Ashley Dixon
Lucia di Lammermoor (Donizetti)
“Ebben? Di tua speranza l’ultimo raggio…Ah! cedi, o più sciagure”
Lucia – Natalie Image
Raimondo - David Weigel
Ariadne auf Naxos (R. Strauss)
“Sie hält ihn für den Todesgott”
Zerbinetta – Jana McIntyre
Composer – Samantha Hankey
I vespri siciliani (Verdi)
“Mercè, dilette amiche”
Elena – Mathilda Edge
La favorite (Donizetti)
“Me voici donc près d’elle…Pour tant d’amour”
Fernand – Addison Marlor
Don Gaspar – Andres Acosta
Alphonse XI – Szymon Wach
Léonor – Ashley Dixon
Il viaggio a Reims (Rossini)
“Ah! A tal colpo inaspettato”
Contessa – Kendra Berentsen
Madama Cortese – Mathilda Edge
Corinna – Samantha Hankey
Melibea – Ashley Dixon
Delia – Edith Grossman
Modestina – Alice Chung
Conte – Anthony Ciaramitaro
Zefiro – Addison Marlor
Cavaliere – Andres Acosta
Barone – Cody Quattlebaum
Don Alvaro – Christian Pursell
Lord Sidney – Daniel Noyola
Don Profondo – David Weigel
Don Prudenzio – Andrew Hiers
Chorus – tutti Merolini
The Merola Grand Finale will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, located at 301 Van Ness Avenue on the northwest corner of Grove Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Ticket prices will be $50, $40, and $25. Tickets are being sold by the Box Office in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue, on the northwest corner of Grove Street. The Box Office may also be reached by telephoning 415-864-3330. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Tickets are also available online through a Web page with a chart that shows which prices apply for which sections of the house and allow for the specification of wheelchair availability. There will also be student tickets available for $15, but these must be purchased in person at the Box Office upon presentation of valid identification.
The performance will be followed by a reception, which will probably get under way around 10 p.m. Those who attend will have a chance to meet with the performers in the Green Room on the second floor of the Veterans Building, which is right next to the War Memorial Opera House and occupies the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This will require a separate ticket with a price of $75 per person. Those interested in reception tickets are invited to call the Box Office at the above telephone number.
