The Bleeding Edge: 8/21/2017

As I write this the sun does not seem to have been able to burn off the San Francisco cloud cover in time for the eclipse. Over the weekend I was joking with a friend that the best (not to mention safest) way to watch the eclipse would be through the Internet. It would appear that Karl the Fog was in agreement with me. He has made the cover thick enough that I cannot even tell if the sky is darkening! Indeed, that Web page that the Exploratorium was supposed to provide for online listening to a sonification of the eclipse performed by the Kronos Quartet, as reported last week, is still “off the air.” In the immortal words of Kurt Vonnegut, “So it goes.”
Regarding activities taking place later this week, both the Center for New Music and the Luggage Store Gallery have already been taken into account. That leaves only a few other items, but the first of those was a bit of a surprise. Here are the specifics:
Wednesday, August 23, 8 p.m., The Bindery: For the last few months this site has been reporting on the relocation of the Monthly Experimental Music Showcase from Second Act to the Peacock Lounge. Second Act became The Bindery, which calls itself “A Place for the Curious;” and one of its offerings for “the curious” will be Experimental Music Third Wednesdays. As things currently stand, it seems as if we shall now be getting shows from both series each month, since the Peacock Lounge has appropriated the poster design that had been used by Second Act and The Bindery has a new design with a new aspect ratio:
courtesy of the Bay Improviser Calendar
If this is, indeed, the launch of a new series, then it is certainly starting off with a bang. The main attraction will be the latest sound and video created by longtime avant-gardist Henry Kaiser. Whether Kaiser will be physically present for the occasion is unclear. However, it is likely that the other three groups performing will be physical, rather than virtual. Furthermore, they all have names to continue one of Second Act’s most provocative traditions: Neha Spellfish, Drought Spa, and Filthmilk (as seen above). (In the immortal words of Anna Russell, “I’m not making this up, you know!”)
The nuts and bolts of this show are basically the same as they were at Second Act. The Bindery is located in Haight-Ashbury at 1727 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. Admission will be $5 and will be restricted to those age 21 or older.
The remaining two events for this week are both organized around releases of new recordings:
Friday, August 25, 8 p.m., Artists’ Television Access: In the interest of full disclaimer of personal bias, I used to think that Dina Maccabee was the best part of the Real Vocal String Quartet. Since her departure she has extended her viola and vocal work to take in real-time digital processing and video projections. This has resulted in a brand new solo album entitled The World Is In The Work. She will celebrate its release with a live performance of the entire album. Artists’ Television Access is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street. Admission will be $10, payable at the door.
Saturday, August 26, 2 p.m., Alley Cat Books: This Friday Sono Luminus will release Dark Queen Mantra, the latest recording of the Del Sol String Quartet, whose members are violinists are Benjamin Kreith and Rick Shinozaki, violist Charlton Lee, and cellist Kathryn Bates. The title of the album is also the title of the opening composition, which Terry Riley composed in 2015. He scored it for string quartet and guitar, and on the album the guitar part is taken by Riley’s son Gyan. The album also includes two shorter Riley pieces, “The Wheel” and “Mythic Birds Waltz,” played continuously on a single track. Between the Riley selections, Del Sol plays “Mas Lugares,” which involves transformations of madrigals by Claudio Monteverdi composed by Stefano Scodanibbio.
Composer Luciano Chessa, who has championed Scodanibbio’s work, will serve as moderator for this release event. Del Sol will perform selections from the album, recognizing the contributions of both composers. There will also be time for discussion and album signings. Alley Cat Books is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street just east of Treat Avenue (between Folsom Street and Harrison Street).
