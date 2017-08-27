The Monday Make-Out for Labor Day

Next weekend will be Labor Day weekend; and, because Labor Day will be the first Monday of next month, the Monday Make-Out will be scheduled as usual. Given that many will be making plans for the long weekend, an earlier heads-up than usual seems appropriate. Those who follow this site regularly will probably be happy to see a lot of familiar names coming to the Make Out Room for the occasion, meaning that the “official” end of summer holidays will be celebrated with some really adventurous jamming. As usual, the evening will be organized into three sets with the groups getting larger as things progress from one set to the next.
The program will open with duoB, which is the duo (as its name implies) of Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and Jason Levis on drums. They will be followed by the free jazz improvisations of the EGW Trio, named for its three members, Karl Evangelista (guitar), Jordan Glenn (drums), and Francis Wong (saxophone). The final set will be taken by Aaron Novik’s Berlin Suite, a quintet whose members all fit comfortably into those borderlands between jazz and chamber music. Novik leads while playing a variety of reed instruments, and he will be joined by Kyle Bruckman on oboe. Both Mezzacappa and Glenn will return as members of this group, and the fifth performer will be Crystal Pascucci on cello.
Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts half an hour later. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
