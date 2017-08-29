Begin Labor Day Weekend with Nelson Lunding (again)

As was the case last year, the celebration of Labor Day weekend will begin (unofficially) in the lobby of the Cadillac Hotel this coming Friday. Once again the Concerts at the Cadillac series will host a visit by Nelson Lunding. Lunding is still a master bluesman in the New Orleans tradition, which includes both singing and playing his own music. However, he does not ignore the work of others; and, during his last visit almost exactly a year ago, he included music by both Jimi Hendrix and Thelonious Monk.
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this show will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place this Friday, September 1. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. Like all visiting artists Lunding will be playing the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, a fully-restored 1884 Steinway Model D Concert Grand. The purpose of the Concerts at the Cadillac series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
