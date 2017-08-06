ABS Annual Gala will Celebrate Venice

Next month American Bach Soloists (ABS) will hold its fifteenth annual gala, organized around an auction, a concert, and a full dinner. This is a good time to think about attending, since all proceeds from this event will benefit the ABS Academy, which is currently taking place in conjunction with the 2017 ABS Festival. The title of this year’s event is Sparkle 2017: Celebrating Venice, which will make for a significant geographical shift from the London-based focus of the current Festival.
Gala festivities will begin with a 45-minute concert entitled Viva Vivaldi’s Venice! Artistic & Music Director Jeffrey Thomas will conduct a small ensemble consisting of violinists Carla Moore, Jude Ziliak, and Cynthia Black, flutist Sandra Miller, cellist Gretchen Claassen, and harpsichordist Corey Jamason. Those who follow the ABS Academy and its participants will probably know that Claassen is an alumna who went on to distinguish herself as the 2015 Jeffrey Thomas Award Recipient. Following the concert, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served during a silent auction. Dinner, provided by Melons Catering, will then follow with a live auction to be held between courses. The auctioneer will be Liam Mayclem. Black tie will be optional and guests are encouraged to wear carnival masks and other festive wear.
Donations for the auction are currently being accepted, and a Web page has been created at which the donor can provide the necessary specifics. All items that will be up for action will also be listed online with separate Web pages for the silent auction and the live auction. Another Web page has been created for the dinner menu, which includes a choice of three options for the main course.
Sparkle 2017 will be held on Saturday, September 23, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. The concert will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by cocktails at 6:15 p.m. The dinner will begin at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be the Chapel of the James Leary Flood Mansion, located in Pacific Heights at 2222 Broadway. Valet parking will be provided, and shuttles from both Marin and the East Bay will be available.
A Web page has been created with all options for tickets, sponsorships, and donations. Basic admission is $295. It is also possible to register a table with seating for ten at levels of $2950, $5000, and $10,000. Those attending may also purchase a mask for $20. Color options are pink, black, purple, and blue. There will be no charge for the shuttles, but reservations are necessary and may be placed through the same Web page. The Marin shuttle will leave from Strawberry Village, and the East Bay Shuttle will leave from the Rockridge BART Station. Registration will close on September 13. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-621-7900.
No comments:
Post a Comment