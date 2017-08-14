The Bleeding Edge: 8/14/2017

My efforts to provide a more generous interval in advance of activities at both the Center for New Music and the Luggage Story Gallery will probably lead to these weekly dispatches being a bit shorter. Nevertheless, there are still likely to be occasions when the head of this weekly list will involved an event taking place tonight. That is exactly the way things turned out for this week:
Monday, August 14, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: Fresh from having taken the second set at Adobe Books this past Friday evening, the collaborative ZE BIB! duo of percussionist Robert Lopez and Shanna Sordahl will be featured in one of tonight’s three sets. There will also be a solo set of electronic keyboard-based soundscapes taken by Derek Gedalecia, performing as Headboggle. The remaining set will feature Jaroba (JAmes RObert BArnes), who will bring his invented instruments, joining multi-instrumentalist Joseph Jaros and bass guitarist Paul Winstanley. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15, payable at the door.
Sunday, August 20, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This will be the next two-set program in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series hosted by Outsound Presents. The first set will be taken by the Shen-Wen Duo of Sophia Shen on pipa and Gabby Wen on guqin (which she played at the Luggage Store Gallery this past Thursday). They will be followed by the latest installment of compositions by bassist Bill Noertker leading Noertker’s Moxie. The other players will be Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone and flute, Masaru Koga on tenor saxophone, and Jason Levis on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $15.
Monday, August 21, 9:15 a.m., Exploratorium: Finally, because it will be too late to provide more complete information next week, it is important to note that the Exploratorium is planning a sonification event to be held in conjunction with the solar eclipse. This will involve the real-time conversion of of image data into auditory signals. The composer is Wayne Grim, who has previously created sonifications for the 2012 transit of Venus and the 2016 total solar eclipse. In this case, however, his sonification will involve the performance of the Kronos Quartet, whose members will be playing from a graphic score that Grim designed:
A Web page has been created for this event, but it says nothing about whether the Kronos will be performing before an audience. A hyperlink has been set up on this page for online listening; but, as of this writing, the target page for that hyperlink has not yet been created.
