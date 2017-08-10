Improvisation and Imagery Coming to The Lab

This Saturday The Lab present a program entitled Other Forms of Light. This will involve the simultaneous improvisation of both music and the synthesis of static and moving images. The principal performer will be Dicky Bahto, who creates installations and gives performances that bring sound together with still and motion picture photography:
One of Dicky Bahto images (courtesy of The Lab)
He will work with two improvising musicians, Corey Fogel will perform on pitched metal percussion instruments; and he will be joined by Tashi Wada playing keyboard, bagpipe, electronics, and sirens. The evening will also feature sonic artist Maggie Payne collaborating with Paul Clipson projecting films he has created.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station.
This performance will take place this coming Saturday, August 12. Admission will be $15, and members of The Lab will be admitted for free. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and the performance will begin at 8:30 p.m. Events at The Lab tend to attract a large turnout, so early arrival is almost always highly recommended. Members may wish to login to reserve seats, and for others there is a Web page for advance registration.
