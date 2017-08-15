Latin Jazz is Coming to the Cadillac

This coming Friday, Concerts at the Cadillac will undertake another one of its major efforts to squeeze a moderately large combo into the lobby of the Cadillac Hotel. Led by Steve McQuarry at the piano, the group is a sextet called Tribu; and it identifies itself as “Bringing Latin Jazz into the 21st Century.” McQuarry will (of course) be playing the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, the meticulously restored 1884 Model D concert grand made by Steinway, whose original soundboard is still intact, that graces the hotel lobby. The other members of the combo will be Ruben Salcido (saxophones and flute), Dave Casini (percussion, including vibraphone), Marcus Lopez (bass and vocals), Jesus Gonzalez (percussion, featuring congas), and Mario Salomon (percussion):
Poster for the members of Tribe (courtesy of Concerts at the Cadillac)
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, August 18. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
