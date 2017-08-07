The Bleeding Edge: 8/7/2017

Having used last week’s column to announce tonight’s Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room, I can proceed directly to the remainder of this coming week:
Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the next installment of what had been the Monthly Experimental Music Showcase at Second Act in the Haight. This will follow the usual four-set format in which the names of the performing groups are as interesting as what they have to offer. The feature group this month with be Jupiter Blue, the duo of Sun Ra Arkestra veterans D.Hotep and Jupiter Girl. They will be preceded by Las Sucias, Sharkiface, and Map Collection.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. Admission will be $5 and will be restricted to those age 21 or older.
Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: Last week the Luggage Store Creative (LSC) Music Series presented two sets of solo improvisations. This week the offerings will come from one duo and one trio. The duo will consist of Theo Padouvas on cornet and Cory Wright on clarinet. The trio will be led by Gabriella Yi Wen playing guqin, a seven-string Chinese zither, with computer processing. She will be joined by J. Juliet Weight on violin and Nina Lavelle on cello. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Friday, August 11, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: This week will also see the next installment in the monthly music series curated by Ben Tinker. This time the program will consist of only two sets, both of which promise to be quite substantive. The first set will be a series of vocal improvisations in which Ron Heglin, Kattt Atchley, and Lorin Benedict will perform in different combinations. They will be followed by ZE BIB!, the collaborative effort between percussionist Robert Lopez and Shanna Sordahl playing both cello and electronics.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. In addition, Adobe will provide free refreshment to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more.
Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 13, 5 p.m., Mission Dolores Basilica: The title of the next concert by the San Francisco Lyric Chorus, led by Music Director and founder Robert Gurney, is Summer of Light: Peace, Love & Harmony. The program will feature three contemporary composers, three pieces by Eric Whitacre, two by Ola Gjeilo, and one by Eriks Esenvalds. For those who prefer the more traditional, the concert will begin with Giuseppe Verdi’s Quattro pezzi sacri (four sacred pieces). Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by David Hatt alternating between piano and organ.
Mission Dolores Basilica is located on the southwest corner of Dolores Street and 16th Street. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the schoolyard, whose entrance is off of Church Street. General admission will be $20 with an $18 rate for seniors. Students under the age of eighteen with identification will be admitted at no charge. No children under the age of five will be admitted. A Web page has been created for online ticket purchase with a pull-down menu to select the appropriate concert date.
Sunday, August 13, 4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: This program in the Old First Concerts series will bring together Guillermo Galindo and Lisa Sangita Moskow, both of whom play plucked string instruments:
Lisa Sangita Moscow and Guillermo Galindo, courtesy of Old First Concerts
They combine electronics with traditional instruments from both Eastern and Western cultures. The result is an imaginative integration of alternative non-Western tunings, constantly shifting through complex rhythmic undercurrents.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an Old First Concerts event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
