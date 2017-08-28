The Bleeding Edge: 8/28/ 2017

The end of August tends to be a relatively quiet time. This week will offer the final concerts of the month (which have already been reported) presented by both the Center for New Music and the LSG Creative Music Series. That will take us into September with the next installment in the monthly music series curated by Ben Tinker at Adobe Books. This will be a three-set evening by groups that appear to follow the old Second Act Monthly Experimental Music Showcase by coming up with names as innovative as the music they make:
- D O L P H I N M I D W I V E S appears to be a Portland-based solo harpist (unidentified on the Facebook About Web page) who specializes in ritual experiments and ecstatic noise.
- The Institute For Creative Dying is the solo project of Paul Michael Schaefer, also based in Portland, whose music involves (in his own words) “elemental guitar, visceral percussion & kinetic noise.”
- Voicehandler is the Oakland-based duo of Jacob Felix Heule on percussion and vocalist Danishta Rivero. Both of them perform with (in their words) “contemporary, disembodied electronics.” Rivero’s texts involve song forms deconstructed in relation to mythology and literature.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 3. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. In addition, Adobe will provide free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more.
No comments:
Post a Comment