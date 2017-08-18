SFEMF Announces Schedule for 18th Season

A Web site has now been set up for the schedule for eighteenth annual season of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF). This year the festival will run only three days, featuring three evening concerts at the Brava Theater Center. All concerts will begin at 8 p.m. and will consist of three sets. Performers for each of the three dates have been planned as follows:
Friday, September 8: Aaron Dilloway (tape loop experiments based in Oberlin), Las Sucias (the feminist noise reggaeton duo of Danishta Rivero and Alexandra Buschman), Suki O’Kane (virtuoso local percussionist and composer)
Saturday, September 9: JH1.FS3 (the experimental duo of Frederikke Hoffmeier and Jesse Sanes), Kaori Suzuki (handmade instruments and synthesis), Dax Pierson (based in the East Bay)
Sunday, September 10: Suzanne Ciani (electronic music pioneer), Beat Nest (South Asian Sharmi Basu, who holds “Decolonizing Sound” workshops), Waxy Tomb (Jules Litman-Cleper, named for the chamber of the inner ear responsible for disequilibrium)
The Brava Theater Center is located at 2781 24th Street at the corner of York Street. Single tickets for each of the three concerts are on a sliding scale between $17 and $25 with a $12 student rate. All single tickets will be available for purchase online from a single Brown Paper Tickets event page with a pull-down menu for selecting the date. A second event page has been created for a Full Festival Pass for admission to all three concerts.
There will also be a reception hosted by one of the newest venues for “bleeding edge” music, which happens also to be located on 24th Street, a few blocks to the west of the Brava Theater Center. That venue is Adobe Books, one of whose activities was discussed on this site a little less than a week ago. There will be no charge for this reception, and it will include a brief set performed by Snickers. The specific address in 3130 24th Street.
