C4NM will Host a Solidarity Concert for Banned Books Week

Phonochrome began as a trio that brought flutist Elizabeth Talbert together with pianist Allegra Chapman and cellist Laura Gaynon. They were one of the ensembles that partnered with the Guerrilla Composers Guild (GCG) in producing a recital about three years ago at the Center for New Music (C4NM) in which the program consisted entirely of works by Guerrilla Composers:
Phonochrome performs "...none of us were overly concerned..." by Nick Benavides (from YouTube)
Since that time there have been major changes in personnel, and Talbert is the only remaining founding member:
Elizabeth Talbert (from Phonochrome's Facebook site, photograph by Carlin Ma)
However, the group has also grown. Thus, along with pianist Anne Rainwater and cellist Natalie Raney, the ensemble now includes clarinetist Sophie Huet (formerly of Firesong) and two vocalists, soprano Anne Hepburn Smith and mezzo Melinda Becker.
Next month Phonochrome will return to C4NM. The group is preparing a program of music and songs all selected in solidarity with the recognition of Banned Books Week. The selections will honor the memory of blacklisted artists such as composer Aaron Copland and author Dorothy Parker. Vocal works will include songs made famous by Billie Holiday and Maya Angelou:
Billie Holiday singing "Strange Fruit" (from YouTube)
Other selections will offer music inspired by banned books, such as Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and The Songs of Bilitis, a collection of erotic and lesbian poetry by Pierre Louÿs, which was one of Claude Debussy’s inspirations.
This concert will begin at noon on Sunday, September 24, and is expected to last about two hours. Coffee will be served before the performance begins, and after the conclusion The Green Arcade will provide a display of appropriate books. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $18 with a $12 rate for C4NM members. Tickets will be available at the door and may also be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
