Selections and Casting Announced for 2017 Merola Grand Finale

As in the past the Merola Opera Program will conclude its 60th anniversary season with a Grand Finale of staged scenes and musical excerpts. Also as in the past the entire event will be staged by this summer’s Merola Apprentice Stage Director, Victoria Crutchfield:
Victoria Crutchfield, courtesy of the Merola Opera Program
This production has always provided an imaginative challenge to provide threads of continuity across selections that are highly diverse in both narrative content and musical style. The conductor for this performance will be Antony Walker:
Antony Walker, courtesy of the Merola Opera Program
The selections to be performed are as follows (not necessarily in the order given):
La fille du régiment (Donizetti)
“Quoi! Vous m’aimez?...De cet aveu si tendre”
Marie – Kendra Berentsen
Tonio – Anthony Ciaramitaro
Cendrillon (Massenet)
“Enfin, je suis ici”
Cendrillon – Ashley Dixon
I vespri siciliani (Verdi)
“Mercè, dilette amiche”
Elena – Mathilda Edge
Le comte Ory (Rossini)
“Dans ce lieu solitaire”
Raimbaud – Cody Quattlebaum
Chorus – tutti Merola men
Das Land des Lächelns (Lehár)
“Dein ist mein ganzes Herz”
Prince Sou-Chong – Xingwa Hao
Ariadne auf Naxos (R. Strauss)
“Sie hält ihn für den Todesgott”
Zerbinetta – Jana McIntyre
Composer – Samantha Hankey
Wozzeck (Berg)
“Soldaten, Soldaten sind schöne Burschen…Komm, mein Bub!”
Marie – Felicia Moore
Lucia di Lammermoor (Donizetti)
“Ebben? Di tua speranza l’ultimo raggio…Ah! cedi, o più sciagure”
Lucia – Natalie Image
Raimondo - David Weigel
Mefistofele (Boito)
“Son lo spirito che nega sempre tutto”
Mefistofele – Andrew Hiers
Mignon (Thomas)
“Je suis heureuse…Ah! que ton âme enfin”
Mignon – Edith Grossman
Wilhelm – Addison Marlor
Philine – Jana McIntyre
Les pêcheurs de perles (Bizet)
“Qu’ai-je vu?...Je frémis, je chancelle”
Leïla – Alexandra Razskazoff
Zurga – Dimitri Katotakis
La favorite (Donizetti)
“Me voici donc près d’elle…Pour tant d’amour”
Fernand – Addison Marlor
Don Gaspar – Andrès Acosta
Alphonse XI – Szymon Wach
Léonor – Ashley Dixon
Così fan tutte (Mozart)
“Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo”
Guglielmo – Daniel Noyola
The Turn of the Screw (Britten)
“How beautiful it is”
Governess – Kelsea Webb
Rodelinda (Handel)
“Tirannia gli diede il regno”
Garibaldo – Christian Pursell
Il viaggio a Reims (Rossini)
“Ah! A tal colpo inaspettato”
Contessa – Kendra Berentsen
Madama Cortese – Mathilda Edge
Corinna – Samantha Hankey
Melibea – Ashley Dixon
Delia – Edith Grossman
Modestina – Alice Chung
Conte – Anthony Ciaramitaro
Zefiro – Addison Marlor
Cavaliere – Andres Acosta
Barone – Cody Quattlebaum
Don Alvaro – Christian Pursell
Lord Sidney – Daniel Noyola
Don Profondo – David Weigel
Don Prudenzio – Andrew Hiers
Chorus – tutti Merolini
The Merola Grand Finale will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, located at 301 Van Ness Avenue on the northwest corner of Grove Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Ticket prices will be $50, $40, and $25. Tickets are being sold by the Box Office in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue, on the northwest corner of Grove Street. The Box Office may also be reached by telephoning 415-864-3330. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Tickets are also available online through a Web page with a chart that shows which prices apply for which sections of the house and allow for the specification of wheelchair availability. There will also be student tickets available for $15, but these must be purchased in person at the Box Office upon presentation of valid identification.
The performance will be followed by a reception, which will probably get under way around 10 p.m. Those who attend will have a chance to meet with the performers in the Green Room on the second floor of the Veterans Building, which is right next to the War Memorial Opera House and occupies the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This will require a separate ticket with a price of $75 per person. Those interested in reception tickets are invited to call the Box Office at the above telephone number.
