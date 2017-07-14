LightHouse will Again Host Recital by Music Academy Students

This will be the fourth year in which LightHouse will run its Music Academy for blind students from all over the world. The Academy was conceived in order to provide musical training for those between the ages of 16 and 24 who have become serious enough about their studies to think about music as a profession. However, the curriculum has been conceived to see to those needs that are particular to the blind. Thus, the Academy introduces students to using non-visual techniques to compose music, read the works of others, learn performance skills, and gain the capacity to seek employment and enter competitions.
As in the past the Academy itself will be hosted by the Enchanted Hills camp in Napa. The camp now has a brand new Redwood Amphitheater, which features redwood benches made on the site of the camp by blind woodworker George Wurtzel:
Enchanted Hills, courtesy of the LightHouse
This will provide the venue for one of three concerts with all selections performed by the students. Fortunately, for those of us in San Francisco, this concert will also be given here in the city, hosted by the LightHouse for the Blind Headquarters.
This San Francisco performance will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. The LightHouse facility is located on the tenth floor of the building at 1155 Market Street. The concert is free, but LightHouse requests a donation of $20 for those wishing to remain after the concert for the reception that will follow. An Eventbrite event page has been created to process reservations and donations. One may also make arrangements through electronic mail sent to Events Manager Dagny Brown.
