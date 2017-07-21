LCCE Announces 25th Anniversary Season

The 2017–2018 season will mark the 25th anniversary of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE); and it will run from this October to May of next year. Here in San Francisco, all performances will be held in the Recital Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), with the exception of one special chamber opera program, which will be given two performances at Z Space. All SFCM concerts will be held on Mondays at 7:30 p.m., and the chamber opera program will be given both an evening and a matinee performance. As in the past, each concert will have its own thematic title. Details are as follows:
October 9, SFCM, A Garland for Weinberg: This program will begin with Mieczysław Weinberg’s Opus 28 sonata for clarinet and piano. This piece will be followed by the world premieres of two pieces composed as tributes to Weinberg by Julie Herndon and Stephen Blumberg, respectively. Weinberg was born in 1919 to a Jewish family in Warsaw. He graduated from the Warsaw Conservatory in 1939, around the time when the Nazis were descending upon Poland. He thus fled to the Soviet Union and settled in Minsk. The program will conclude with a Polish composer that remained in Poland, Krzysztof Penderecki. The LCCE string players will perform his “Leaves of an Unwritten Diary,” composed for string quartet and bass.
Saturday, November 4, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 5, 2 p.m., Z Space, Death and a Knight: Kurt Rohde’s chamber opera “Death With Interruptions,” based on the novel by José Saramago, will be given a new production that will be performed by the original cast, which includes cellist Leighton Fong, soprano Nikki Einfeld, baritone Daniel Cilli, tenor Joe Dan Harper, and the Volti chamber choir. The program will begin with Rohde’s most recent chamber opera, “Never was a knight…,” a singspiel based on vignettes from the text of Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote and scored for tenor and small ensemble.
February 5, SFCM, Visions de l’Amen: Eric Zivian and Sarah Cahill will team up for a recital of music for two pianos. The program is named after the major work to be performed, a suite of seven pieces by Olivier Messiaen. There will also be world premiere performances of two other compositions for two pianos by Christopher Castro and Philip Acimovic, respectively.
March 12, SFCM, Sonnets to Orpheus: This program takes its title from a composition by Eric Moe scored for soprano, oboe, string quartet, and piano. Two other composers inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice will also be represented. There will be excerpts from Claudio Monteverdi’s opera L’Orfeo and the “Dance of the Blessed Spirits,” an instrumental interlude from Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera Orfeo ed Euridice. The program will begin with the world premiere of a new work for strings and flute by Aida Shirazi.
May 21, SFCM, A Rare Serenade: The season will conclude with Arnold Schoenberg’s Opus 24 serenade for voice and seven instrumental parts (clarinet, bass clarinet, mandolin, guitar, violin, viola, and cello). This piece will be coupled with the world premiere of another serenade for small ensemble. this one composed by LCCE Managing Director Nicolas Lell Benavides. The program will begin with a trio for violin, viola, and guitar by Sándor Jemnitz.
Subscriptions for the full season are currently available for $125 for general admission and $105 for seniors. This amounts to a savings of up to $25 per ticket if tickets are purchased individually. There is open seating for all concerts. Tickets may be purchased online through a Vendini event page. Subscriptions are available for $50 for students and those under the age of 35. These apply to currently enrolled high school and college students. School representatives may contact Managing Director Nick Benavides for further details. Information is also available by sending electronic mail to the Box Office. Single tickets will be sold at the door for $35 for general admission and $18 for those under the age of 35. The hyperlink for the online purchase of single tickets has not yet been activated.
