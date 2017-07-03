The Bleeding Edge: 7/3/2017

July will definitely be getting off to a busy start. However, with the exception of tonight’s Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room, which was announced last week, things will be pretty quiet until Thursday. Activities will include the memorial concert for Bill Horvitz at the Center for New Music (C4NM), which was announced a little less than a month ago. Specifics for the other events are as follows:
Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This week’s installment of the Luggage Store Creative Music Series will begin with a solo improvisation by accordionist Ben Richter. He will be followed by the Ives Band, an ensemble created by keyboardist Andrew Jamieson and named in honor of the composer Charles Ives. Ives is known for the bold dissonances that would arise when he would superpose multiple melodies, usually in contrasting keys and tempi. Following approaches to collage taken by Ives, Luciano Berio, and John Oswald, the Ives Band serves up familiar tunes in radically unfamiliar settings:
uploaded to YouTube by Andrew Jamieson
Jamieson will be joined by keyboardists Brett Carson and Ben Zucker, violinists Zachary Hazen and Mia Bella D’Augelli, Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone, percussionist Tim DeCillis, and Aaron Oppenheim on laptop. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Thursday, July 6, and Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex: The Joe Goode Annex is providing the venue for SPF10, the tenth annual summer performance festival organized by the SAFEhouse Arts nonprofit organization. Over the course of ten days, there will be five programs, each receiving two performances. The first of those programs will be shared by two choreographers. “Identity Theft” will be presented by the Linda Bouchard Multimedia Works and will bring together one dancer, one actor (who will also be handling a camera), one musician (reed player Kyle Bruckmann), live video, and live electronics. This will be followed by “Thighs and Wages,” presented by the five performers in Amy Foley’s Bellwether Dance Project.
The Joe Goode Annex is located in NEMIZ (the NorthEast Mission Industrial Zone) at 401 Alabama Street. Tickets may be purchased in advance online for $15 from separate event pages for the Thursday and Saturday performances. Seating will be general admission, so it will be advisable to be there when the doors open at 7:30 p.m. Latecomers will be seated at the discretion of the Annex Staff.
Friday, July 7, 6 p.m., C4NM.: C4NM will host the Opening Reception for MicroFest North. This will include an interview and demonstration of instruments led by Dennis Aman, who has been working with dividing the octave into 24 equal intervals (quarter tones). Much of his effort has gone into building instruments for the two members of The Living Earth Show, guitarist Travis Andrews and percussionist Andy Meyerson; and they will join Aman in the demonstration of some of those instruments. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. There will be no admission charge for this event.
Friday, July 7, 8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: The next “bleeding edge” concert to be offered by the Old First Concerts series will be a piano recital by Sarah Cahill. The program will feature the world premiere of “Forty Years After China Gates” by Ricky Crews. The title refers to the fact that John Adams composed the piano solo “China Gates” as a Christmas present for Cahill in 1977, when she was seventeen. Crews was not born until 1989, but he wanted to recognize the anniversary of this occasion. The attentive listener may recognize where some of Adams’ source material has been judiciously appropriated.
Sarah Cahill, courtesy of Old First Concerts
The program will also include the world premiere of “Track,” a piece by Kyle Hovatter, as well as the West Coast Premiere of Luciano Chessa’s “Green Sea.” Cahill will also perform the fifth of Ann Southam’s Glass Houses compositions. Finally, she will be joined by violinist Kate Stenberg for their contribution to the centennial celebration of the birth of Lou Harrison. They will perform his five-movement “Grand Duo,” which he composed on a commission by the Cabrillo Music Festival in 1988.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an Old First Concerts event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m., Red Poppy Art House: Similarly, the Red Poppy will be offering a “bleeding edge” evening of four masterful jazz composer/improvisers. These will be saxophonist Hafez Modirzadeh, bassist Mark Dresser, pianist, Diane Moser, and drummer Vijay Anderson. The program should run through 10 p.m.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street. Tickets will be sold for $20 and $25 and will be available only at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and those who have not previously been there need to know that the Red Poppy is a small space. Thus, those wishing to attend should be ready to purchase tickets as soon as the doors have been opened.
Sunday, July 9, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This will be another two-set program in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series hosted by Outsound Presents. The first set will be taken by the M-KAT quartet consisting of (in the order of those initials) Mark Pino on drums and electronics, Kersti Abrams on winds, Andrew Joron on theremin, and Thomas Harrison, Junior on basses. They will be followed by the latest installment of compositions by bassist Bill Noertker leading Noertker’s Moxie. The other players will be Annelise Zamula on tenor saxophone and flute, Beth Schenck on alto saxophone, and Jason Levis on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $15.
Sunday, July 9, 8 p.m., Great American Music Hall: The Great American will host the return of the Sufi ensemble Fanna-Fi-Allah. They specialize in Qawwali music, which involves choral singing, group clapping, and tabla rhythms, as well as instrumental accompaniment. The Great American Music Hall is located on the edge of Little Saigon at 859 O’Farrell Street. It is an all-ages venue accommodating those aged six or older. Tickets will be sold at the door for $35. However, there is an Eventbrite event page for the advance purchase of tickets for $30 with a handling fee of $6.43. There is also the option of dinner with the show for $54.95 with a $7.95 handling fee. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and those dining will be admitted first and will receive seating in the reserved balcony section. The dinner is a three-course (salad, entree, dessert) fixed-price meal.
Monday, July 10, 8 p.m., Canessa Gallery: The next three-set evening at this venue will present They Say The Wind Made Them Crazy, Zachary James Watkins, and A Magic Whistle. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15, payable at the door.
