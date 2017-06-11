Center for New Music will Host a Memorial Concert fort Bill Horvitz

This past January 15 composer Bill Horvitz died at his home in Forestville in Sonoma County at the age of 69. Guy Kovner’s report for The Press Democrat described Horvitz as a jazz guitarist; but the kind of jazz he played definitely put him out there on the “bleeding edge.” One of the quartet groups he founded was called Out by Five; and the other members were Jon Raskin on saxophones, Garth Powell on drums, and George Cremaschi on bass. Next month these three will reunite for a memorial gig at the Center for New Music (C4NM), celebrating their long friendships and musical associations with Horvitz. For their performance they will be joined by Greg Goodman on piano and Tim Perkis providing electronics.
Three other close friends of Horvitz will also contribute to the program. Percussionist Moe Staiano will play an opening solo. In addition there will be a duo set taken by Steve Adams on saxophones and Scott Walton on bass.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. In addition to being sold at the door, tickets will be available in advance online from a Vendini event page.
