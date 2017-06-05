The Bleeding Edge: 6/5/2017

Regular readers will know by now that this year’s Switchboard Music Festival will be taking place this Saturday over the course of the afternoon and the evening. However, there will be a generous supply of alternatives, both tonight and later in the week. The specifics are as follows:
Monday, June 5, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: This is the night of the monthly Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room, three sets of adventurous jazz that are scheduled for presentation on the first Monday of every month. Tonight the first set will be one of solo trumpet excursions by Darren Johnston. The second set has the title Exploring Miles; and it will involve jazz/rock “explorations” of the music of Miles Davis, most likely from the later years in which he experimented with the sort of electronics that were influencing rock musicians. However, this will be an acoustic group whose members are Tony Passarell (cornet, saxophone, and keyboards), Karl Evangelista and Dave Thomas (guitars), Robert Kuhlmann (bass), Tim Orr (drums), and Todd Temby (congas). The final set will be a jazz-reggae combo that calls itself Next Music. Members are Jason Levis (drums), Rob Ewing (bass), Steve Blum (keyboards), and Max Miller-Loran (trumpet).
Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts half an hour later. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This week Outsound Presents’ Luggage Store Creative Series will be curated by Josh Martian under the title A Night of Electronic Disturbances. Martian will begin with a set of “electronic pulsations and emanations” that he calls “Entanglement Theory.” He will be followed by the Divided State duo of Andre Custodio and Leroy Clark, who perform “intermixing and interdependent improvisation and premeditation.” The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Friday, June 9, 9 p.m., Bird and Beckett Books and Records: This will be the first of two jazz evenings at Bird and Beckett. Clarinetist Ben Goldberg will be playing with a quartet led by drummer Smith Dobson. These gigs usually consist of two sets; but, because of the late start, there may be only one set on this particular occasion. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated. The collections of both books and records are pretty impressive, so making a purchase will also be looked upon with great favor!
Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): John-Carlos Perea will give two performances of Improvising Home, a four-movement composition in which each of the movements is called a “mountain.” Perea plays a variety of Native American flutes and also sings. He will lead a group called the Intertribal Ensemble, whose other members are Jimmy Biala (percussion), Evangelista (guitar), Lewis Jordan (alto saxophone), Masaru Koga (soprano and tenor saxophones), Bill Noertker (bass), and Karen Stackpole (gongs and percussion).
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. In addition to being sold at the door, tickets will be available in advance online from separate Vendini event pages for Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., Bird and Beckett Books and Records: This is the second of the two jazz evenings. Trumpeter Johnston will make his second appearance in San Francisco this week, this time leading a quartet. Because the starting time is earlier, this gig is likely to have two sets.
Monday, June 12, 8 p.m., C4NM: Adam Marks will curate a program entitled Action and Music. This is being described as a “continuum” of works by Stanford student composers. Audience participation will be involved and welcome. Anyone attending is invited to bring a sounding object of his/her choice. The participating composers will include Julie Herndon, Charlie Sdraulig, Chris Lortie, Davor Vincze, Stephanie Fisher, and Sam Alexander; and Juraj Kojs will guide the proceedings. There will be no charge for attending.
