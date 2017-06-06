Plans for the San Francisco Performances 38th Season Gala

Fall is the time for festive gala evenings celebrating the beginning of a new concert season. It is not too early to start making plans for these major social events. Indeed, where San Francisco Performances (SFP) is concerned, there are advantages to finalizing those plans by July 17.
SFP arranges its annual gala explicitly to raise funds for its educational and outreach program. This means that it is about more than maintaining a consistently impressive calendar of recitals. It is also about how a broader audience may be reached by many of the artists involved with those recitals. Indeed, every year such an artist contributes to that cause by agreeing to give a concert as part of the gala’s proceedings; and, for the launch of the 38th SFP season, that artist will be soprano Deborah Voigt:
courtesy of San Francisco Performances
This will be the climax of a black-tie optional evening, which will also feature cocktails, a full-course dinner, and a fund-a-need drive.
Participation in the gala may be through the purchase of either individual tickets or sponsor packages that fill a table for ten. Entry level is $400 for an Individual Ticket, $300 of which is tax-deductible. However, there is also a Benefactor Ticket for $750, $650 of which is tax-deductible. Those who purchase their Benefactor Tickets by July 17 will be recognized by name in the formal gala invitation. This will also be true of Table Sponsors, who may choose among three alternatives. The Silver Sponsor level is $4000, $3000 of which is tax-deductible, the Gold Sponsor is $6000, $5000 of which is tax-deductible, and the Platinum Sponsor is $10,000, $9000 of which is tax-deductible.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 5. The venue will be the Julia Morgan Ballroom, which is located on the fifteenth floor of the Merchants Exchange building in the Financial District. The street address is 465 California Street, at the intersection with Montgomery Street. Those wishing to attend may make arrangements either through electronic mail or by calling SFP at 415-677-0326.
