Midsummer Mozart will Return to SF Next Month

Following a one-year hiatus, the Midsummer Mozart Festival will return to concertizing with its new Music Director Daniel Stewart. The return will be a gradual one, since it will involve only a single concert program. However, that program will follow the past tradition of presenting music only by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The program will begin with the K. 201 symphony in A major. This will be followed by the K. 251 divertimento in D major, which Mozart scored for two horns, one oboe, and the usual string section. The “grand finale” of the evening will be the the K. 364 sinfonia concertante in E-flat major, with extended solo parts for violin and viola. The soloists have been long-time veterans of Midsummer Mozart Festival concerts, Concertmaster Robin Hansen and violist Elizabeth Prior:
courtesy of the Midsummer Music Festival
For this particular program the ensemble will perform as a chamber orchestra, led from the concertmaster's chair.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral, located in Chinatown at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grand Street. Those who have followed Midsummer Mozart in the past know that this has been the venue for Midsummer Mozart preview concerts presented in conjunction with Noontime Concerts™. The concert will take place on Monday, July 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and lasting for about two hours. All tickets are being sold for $50, and they may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment