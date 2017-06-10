Music for Corpus Christi at Church of the Advent

This Thursday will mark the celebration of the Corpus Christi feast day at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. The service will include a High Mass celebration, preceded by a procession and followed by a Solemn Benediction. As usual, music will be provided by Schola Adventus under the leadership of Director of Paul Ellison. The setting of the Mass text will be Thomas Tallis’ Missa Salve intemerata. Music for the remainder of the service will be drawn from other works by Tallis, as well as selections by Johann Sebastian Bach.
This service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. Those driving will be able to use the parking lot adjacent to the church whose entrance is on Hickory Street.
