Celloscape Collective will Present a Massivemuse

For those just beginning to become acquainted with groupmuse events, a Massivemuse is an “extra big, extra special” groupmuse performance planned and implemented by the Groupmuse team behind the coordination and production of all programs. One of prolific performer of these events is cellist Mosa Tsay, who also conceived and organized the Celloscape Collective ensemble. She is one of the eight cellists in the group, the other seven being (in alphabetical order) Brady Anderson, James Jaffe, Jeffry Li, Crystal Pascucci, Natalie Raney, Saul Richmond-Rakerd, and Kane Suga. Celloscape Collective made its San Francisco debut almost exactly a month ago at the Center for New Music.
Eight tends to be a “magic number” for cellists, since that is the number required for two of Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Bachianas Brasileiras” compositions, the first and the fifth. Recently, Celloscape Collective performed both of these at a chocolate factory in Brooklyn; and that event turned out to be the fastest-selling Massivemuse in Groupmuse history. Next week Celloscape Collective will bring that program to San Francisco. The group will also perform “Violoncelles, vibrez!,” originally composed by Giovanni Sollima in 1993 for two cellos and string orchestra and subsequently arranged for eight cellos. Finally, there will be the world premiere of a new piece (not yet given a title) by Scott Rubin, in which the eight cellos will be augmented by electronics and a dancer.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The venue will be the co-working space Covo located in SoMa at 981 Mission Street. Admission will be $20 with a $5 discount for supporting Supermusers. The Web page for this event includes a map showing the location of Covo and a hyperlink for advance purchase of tickets. However, Web-based transactions require creating a Groupmuse account, which will be password-protected. Finally Groupmuse will be selling drinks at this particular event.
No comments:
Post a Comment