The SFP 2017–2018 Dance Series will Include Music in Performance

Because the primary focus of this site is the performance of music, I have not, in the past, written advance information about the annual San Francisco Performances (SFP) Dance Series. However, the first performance in this series for the coming season will include the participation of a string quartet (not through a recording). That concert will see the return of Wendy Whelan, formerly of the New York City Ballet and now performing with dancer-choreographer Brian Brooks:
Brian Brooks and Wendy Whelan, courtesy of San Francisco Performances
They will give a reprise presentation of their duet, “First Fall,” which has now been incorporated into a larger piece, Some of a Thousand Words. Brooks created the choreography in partnership with the Brooklyn Rider string quartet, whose members are violinists Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen, violist Nicholas Cords, and cellist Michael Nicolas. The music to be played as part of the performance will include works by John Luther Adams, Tyondai Braxton, Philip Glass, and Evan Ziporyn, as well as a new piece that Jacobsen composed for the occasion.
Some of a Thousand Words will be given two performances, both at 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 29, and Thursday, November 30, respectively. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This will be the first of only two offerings in the 2017–2018 Dance Series, the second being the return of Company Wayne McGregor for a full-evening work entitled Autobiography. That piece will be given three performances, beginning again at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 8, Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10. These will take place in the YBCA Theater, which is located in the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) at 700 Howard Street, on the northwest corner of Third Street.
The subscription prices for these two concerts at $120, $100, and $70. Unfortunately, these subscriptions are not available for online purchase. However, they can be purchased by phone by calling 415-677-0325. Single tickets will go on sale on July 31.
