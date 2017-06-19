The Bleeding Edge: 6/19/2017

After last week’s flurry of activity, things will be a lot quieter this week. The recital by composer and pianist Mazdak Khamda at the Center for New Music (C4NM) was announced about a month ago. Other than that performance, there are only two activities, one of which will also be at C4NM. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: The Luggage Store Creative Series will return to its usual two-set format. The first set will be taken by the Kevin Robinson Ensemble (KREation), led by Baltimore native Robinson. Robinson is the composer and plays saxophone. The group will play his Planes Through a Sphere, which is a collection of both written and improvised music. The other players are Isaac Otto on woodwinds, Kelley Kipperman on bass, Maia Ziaee on piano, and Brandon Glasson on vibraphone. The second set will be taken by a trio led by Matt Renzi playing saxophone, oboe, and cor anglais. This past April, Renzi augmented the usual trio combination with a violin and a cello. For his Outsound Presents gig he will go back to the more conventional format, playing with Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and Jason Levis on drums.
Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., C4NM: Emma Logan will curate a solo performance by composer Jane Rigler, a flutist whose work explores acoustic and electronic interactions of sounds. Rigler is interested in investigating the complexities of language; and she casts a net wide enough to take in the full breadth of symbol systems studied by semiotics as well as the action-based study of how communication arises from the use of symbols. Her studies couple the dual perspectives of sounds as languages and languages as sound.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. In addition to being sold at the door, tickets will be available in advance online from a Vendini event page.
