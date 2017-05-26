C4NM will Host Mazdak Khamda as Composer and Pianist

Almost exactly a month from today the Center for New Music (C4NM) will host composer and pianist Mazdak Khamda:
Composer Mazdak Khamda, courtesy of C4NM
He will be joined by noted Bay Area performers in a program of chamber, solo, and electronic music, most of which will have been composed by Khamda. He will present his earlier work by performing his solo piano composition “Moods.” More recent works will include the duet “A Soul’s Journey,” which he will play with violinist Kate Stenberg, and “Tied Up,” which he composed for oboe (Glenda Bates) and electronics. Stenberg will also play a duo performance of nine pieces of violin and cello with cellist Vanessa Ruotolo. Finally, Khamda will also perform solo piano pieces by Garret Shatzer and Lucas Floyd.
This performance at C4NM will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gave Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Both levels of tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
