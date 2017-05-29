The Bleeding Edge: 5/29/2017

Readers may recall that this week will end with a “very busy Sunday.” This dispatch will add two for items to the alternatives already listed for that day. Before then, however, there is not much to report, although some may wish to take their chances with the ongoing San Francisco International Arts Festival, whose schedule seems to have more than a few instabilities. Here are the specifics at other venues with greater certainty:
Thursday, June 1, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The two sets in this week’s LSG Creative Music Series will involve primarily free improvisation with electronic gear. The first set will be taken by Dania Luck performing “Person L,” the result of her project based on programming in the Supercollider language. She will be followed by John Davis, who works with both electronics and acoustic instruments, which usually have been prepared in one way or another. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): Pianist Anne Rainwater will give a solo recital entitled A Woman’s Place is at the Piano. The program consists of compositions written by and for women. The composers to be performed will include Annie Gosfield, Caroline Ansink, Luigi Dallapiccola, and Jude Traxler. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theatre, where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $18 with a $15 rate for C4NM members.
Sunday, June 4, 2 p.m., C4NM: Adam Marks will curate a visit from So Much Hot Air. This is a duo in which mezzo Jennifer Beattie is accompanied by Zach Pulse on both oboe and cor anglais. They perform music written for them by composers including Juraj Kojs, Jason Charney, and Diana Wade. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members.
Sunday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., The Musicians Union Hall: The next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert from Outsound Presents will follow the usual two-set format. The first set will be taken by Ghost In The House, a diverse ensemble whose members are Karen Stackpole (gongs), David Michalak (lap steel guitar), Tom Nunn (invented instruments), Kyle Bruckmann (oboe and cor anglais), John Ingle (saxophones), Dean Santomieri (resonator guitar and vocals), and Polly Moller (bass flute). As has been relatively consistently the case, the second set will be taken by Noertker’s Moxie, led by Bill Noertker on bass, along with Annelise Zamula on tenor saxophone and flute, Max Shrieve-Don on bass clarinet, and Jason Levis on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $15.
No comments:
Post a Comment