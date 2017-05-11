A Benefit Concert has been Announced to Support EcoJustice Weekend

Next weekend the Episcopal Diocese of California has planned a weekend of discussion and action entitled EcoJustice: Safeguarding Climate, Food, & Water. The event will consist of a “Day of Inspiration” at Grace Cathedral on Friday, May 19, followed by a “Day of Action” on Saturday organized around participating in family-friendly service projects. The “Day of Inspiration” will present a panel discussion moderated by Bishop Marc Andrus, whose participants will be john a. powell, who holds the Haas Chancellor’s Chair in Equity and Inclusion at the Haas Institute for Fair and Inclusive Society, Aaron Grizzell, Executive Director of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation, Nicolette Hahn Niman, owner of Niman Ranch, and Grace Aheron, a board member of Cultivate. This will be followed by a reception preceding the celebration of the Eucharist with Presiding Bishop Michael Curry.
Cellist Robert Howard has organized a Concert for EcoJustice in support of this event. He has planned a 75-minute program, whose details have not yet been announced. However, the current plan is that a broad variety of styles and composers will be represented, including Johann Sebastian Bach, Robert Schumann, Maurice Ravel, Aaron Copland, Sulkhan Tsintsadze, Arvo Pärt, and Andrew Norman. Howard will be joined by Tanya Tomkins, his fellow cellist in the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, and Angela Lee, cellist in the Lee Trio. Other performers will include organist Jonathan Dimmock, Owen Dalby, second violin in the St. Lawrence String Quartet, Meena Bhasin, violist in the Decoda Ensemble, and the entire Telegraph Quartet of violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violist Pei-Ling Lin, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw.
This performance will take place the evening before the “Day of Inspiration.” It will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. The venue will be Grace Cathedral, on the top of Nob Hill at 1100 California Street. The suggested donation amount will be $20.
